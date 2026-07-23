- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
54 (53.46%)
Loss Trades:
47 (46.53%)
Best trade:
56.18 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
587.86 EUR (65 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-534.39 EUR (58 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (55.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.55 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
45.56%
Max deposit load:
32.41%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
60 (59.41%)
Short Trades:
41 (40.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
10.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-91.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.03 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.31 EUR
Maximal:
202.54 EUR (17.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.90% (202.52 EUR)
By Equity:
2.78% (30.06 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|NDX
|16
|USDJPY
|12
|WS30
|5
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|25
|NDX
|36
|USDJPY
|-21
|WS30
|20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|NDX
|3.7K
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|WS30
|73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +56.18 EUR
Worst trade: -38 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 257
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
The first multi-strategy algo produce by our MSP AI agent
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
EUR
EUR
5
100%
101
53%
46%
1.10
0.53
EUR
EUR
14%
1:200