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Christophe Pa Trouillas

PropFIRM

Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Christophe Pa Trouillas

4.6 (107)
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👨‍💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
22 products 8 signals 1 topic 24 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
35 (54.68%)
Loss Trades:
29 (45.31%)
Best trade:
145.71 USD
Worst trade:
-43.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 127.51 USD (112 878 pips)
Gross Loss:
-668.48 USD (66 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (220.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
389.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
50.80%
Max deposit load:
11.60%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
33 (51.56%)
Short Trades:
31 (48.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
7.17 USD
Average Profit:
32.21 USD
Average Loss:
-23.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-166.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
68.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
196.84 USD
Maximal:
199.49 USD (19.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.89% (199.41 USD)
By Equity:
5.93% (68.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 459
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.71 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Pass your challenges for the top tier PropFirm with our new dedicated algo.

No reviews
2026.08.07 20:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 17:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PropFIRM
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
5
100%
64
54%
51%
1.68
7.17
USD
20%
1:100
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