- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
35 (54.68%)
Loss Trades:
29 (45.31%)
Best trade:
145.71 USD
Worst trade:
-43.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 127.51 USD (112 878 pips)
Gross Loss:
-668.48 USD (66 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (220.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
389.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
50.80%
Max deposit load:
11.60%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
33 (51.56%)
Short Trades:
31 (48.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
7.17 USD
Average Profit:
32.21 USD
Average Loss:
-23.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-166.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
68.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
196.84 USD
Maximal:
199.49 USD (19.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.89% (199.41 USD)
By Equity:
5.93% (68.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|459
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.71 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Pass your challenges for the top tier PropFirm with our new dedicated algo.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
5
100%
64
54%
51%
1.68
7.17
USD
USD
20%
1:100