- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Loss Trades:
17 (35.42%)
Best trade:
4.48 USD
Worst trade:
-6.78 USD
Gross Profit:
41.03 USD (4 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.82 USD (1 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (10.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.47 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
54.21%
Max deposit load:
6.21%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.57
Long Trades:
26 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
22 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
2.44
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.32 USD
Average Loss:
-0.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.37 USD
Maximal:
6.78 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.17% (6.78 USD)
By Equity:
6.11% (7.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.48 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.54 × 329
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.76 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.88 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.90 × 251
|
Exness-Real24
|0.98 × 389
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.06 × 289
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.79 × 33
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|2.50 × 127
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.75 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.91 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
124
USD
USD
3
0%
48
64%
54%
2.43
0.50
USD
USD
6%
1:500