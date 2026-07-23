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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AST AUDCAD
Andre Struempel

AST AUDCAD

Andre Struempel
Andre Struempel

Andre Struempel

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
37 (69.81%)
Loss Trades:
16 (30.19%)
Best trade:
23.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-16.65 EUR
Gross Profit:
231.60 EUR (6 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118.29 EUR (3 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (78.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.59 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.48%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.97
Long Trades:
29 (54.72%)
Short Trades:
24 (45.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
2.14 EUR
Average Profit:
6.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.39 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.39 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
22.74%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.41 EUR
Maximal:
28.52 EUR (4.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.72% (28.85 EUR)
By Equity:
25.53% (133.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 130
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.14 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.39 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 04:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 10:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 05:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 07:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AST AUDCAD
33 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
613
EUR
3
94%
53
69%
100%
1.95
2.14
EUR
26%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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