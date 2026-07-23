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Guilherme Costa De Barros

Bra50 Relax

Guilherme Costa De Barros
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Guilherme Costa De Barros

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
22 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.33%)
Best trade:
28.16 USD
Worst trade:
-2.61 USD
Gross Profit:
98.69 USD (6 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.02 USD (1 815 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (10.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
51.87%
Max deposit load:
2.15%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
35.89
Long Trades:
21 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
19.66
Expected Payoff:
3.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.61 USD (0.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.48% (2.41 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (53.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Bra50Aug26 19
GBPAUD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Bra50Aug26 12
GBPAUD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Bra50Aug26 3.7K
GBPAUD 765
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.16 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fully automated, BRA50 Relax aims for steady returns through highly selective long-only trades, combining technical indicators with strict position management.

The recommended balance is U$$ 500,00.

No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 15:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 14:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.23 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.23 14:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.23 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.23 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 44 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bra50 Relax
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
500
USD
9
95%
24
91%
52%
19.65
3.90
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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