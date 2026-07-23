- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
25 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Best trade:
3.98 USD
Worst trade:
-16.73 USD
Gross Profit:
23.71 USD (1 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.93 USD (1 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (13.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.13 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.29
Trading activity:
11.46%
Max deposit load:
77.30%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
24 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
14 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.36
Expected Payoff:
-1.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-5.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-38.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.59 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-42.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.22 USD
Maximal:
59.42 USD (50.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.70% (59.42 USD)
By Equity:
34.12% (39.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|33
|EURCAD
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-35
|EURCAD
|-7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-28
|EURCAD
|-125
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.98 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 16
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.12 × 120
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
USD
58
USD
USD
4
100%
38
65%
11%
0.35
-1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500