- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 878
Profit Trades:
829 (44.14%)
Loss Trades:
1 049 (55.86%)
Best trade:
186.08 USD
Worst trade:
-178.83 USD
Gross Profit:
9 362.57 USD (7 988 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 337.57 USD (6 910 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (78.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
30.49%
Max deposit load:
9.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
1 034 (55.06%)
Short Trades:
844 (44.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
11.29 USD
Average Loss:
-7.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-121.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-383.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
33.88%
Annual Forecast:
411.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.42 USD
Maximal:
924.53 USD (84.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.21% (924.53 USD)
By Equity:
7.06% (44.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1779
|GBPJPYm
|63
|GBPUSDm
|11
|USOILm
|6
|AUDUSDm
|4
|USDJPYm
|3
|EURNZDm
|2
|EURAUDm
|2
|NZDUSDm
|2
|EURUSDm
|1
|CADJPYm
|1
|US500m
|1
|USDCADm
|1
|CHFJPYm
|1
|AUDCHFm
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.2K
|GBPJPYm
|-84
|GBPUSDm
|-13
|USOILm
|-15
|AUDUSDm
|-3
|USDJPYm
|-9
|EURNZDm
|0
|EURAUDm
|-2
|NZDUSDm
|3
|EURUSDm
|-1
|CADJPYm
|-9
|US500m
|0
|USDCADm
|-1
|CHFJPYm
|-2
|AUDCHFm
|4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|1.1M
|GBPJPYm
|-7.7K
|GBPUSDm
|-767
|USOILm
|-1.5K
|AUDUSDm
|-110
|USDJPYm
|-572
|EURNZDm
|-26
|EURAUDm
|-221
|NZDUSDm
|250
|EURUSDm
|-113
|CADJPYm
|-337
|US500m
|180
|USDCADm
|-174
|CHFJPYm
|-362
|AUDCHFm
|316
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +186.08 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Risk to Reward 1 : 3, risk only 1% per trade
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
262%
0
0
USD
USD
859
USD
USD
62
0%
1 878
44%
30%
1.12
0.55
USD
USD
34%
1:200