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Derda Irvando

Mainduit

Derda Irvando
Derda Irvando

Derda Irvando

0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 262%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 878
Profit Trades:
829 (44.14%)
Loss Trades:
1 049 (55.86%)
Best trade:
186.08 USD
Worst trade:
-178.83 USD
Gross Profit:
9 362.57 USD (7 988 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 337.57 USD (6 910 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (78.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
30.49%
Max deposit load:
9.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
1 034 (55.06%)
Short Trades:
844 (44.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
11.29 USD
Average Loss:
-7.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-121.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-383.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
33.88%
Annual Forecast:
411.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.42 USD
Maximal:
924.53 USD (84.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.21% (924.53 USD)
By Equity:
7.06% (44.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1779
GBPJPYm 63
GBPUSDm 11
USOILm 6
AUDUSDm 4
USDJPYm 3
EURNZDm 2
EURAUDm 2
NZDUSDm 2
EURUSDm 1
CADJPYm 1
US500m 1
USDCADm 1
CHFJPYm 1
AUDCHFm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.2K
GBPJPYm -84
GBPUSDm -13
USOILm -15
AUDUSDm -3
USDJPYm -9
EURNZDm 0
EURAUDm -2
NZDUSDm 3
EURUSDm -1
CADJPYm -9
US500m 0
USDCADm -1
CHFJPYm -2
AUDCHFm 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 1.1M
GBPJPYm -7.7K
GBPUSDm -767
USOILm -1.5K
AUDUSDm -110
USDJPYm -572
EURNZDm -26
EURAUDm -221
NZDUSDm 250
EURUSDm -113
CADJPYm -337
US500m 180
USDCADm -174
CHFJPYm -362
AUDCHFm 316
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +186.08 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Risk to Reward 1 : 3, risk only 1% per trade
No reviews
2026.08.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mainduit
30 USD per month
262%
0
0
USD
859
USD
62
0%
1 878
44%
30%
1.12
0.55
USD
34%
1:200
Copy

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