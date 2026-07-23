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Thanh Tien Dang

EU XAU BTC

Thanh Tien Dang
Thanh Tien Dang

Thanh Tien Dang

"Vincit qui se vincit"

A conservative trading system with low risk and moderate returns.
If you have any questions, please get in touch. My contact details are listed in my profile
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
61 (38.60%)
Loss Trades:
97 (61.39%)
Best trade:
60.14 USD
Worst trade:
-17.10 USD
Gross Profit:
650.26 USD (891 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-562.90 USD (787 968 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (83.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.98 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
68.94%
Max deposit load:
109.95%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
72 (45.57%)
Short Trades:
86 (54.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
10.66 USD
Average Loss:
-5.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-32.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.61 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-6.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.19 USD
Maximal:
107.61 USD (41.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.40% (107.61 USD)
By Equity:
31.89% (24.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 55
BTCUSD 53
XAUUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -6
BTCUSD 55
XAUUSD 38
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -29
BTCUSD 94K
XAUUSD 8.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.14 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
19.09 × 733
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No comments
No reviews
2026.08.04 06:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 05:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.04 05:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 22:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.26 22:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 18:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 17:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 13:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.24 13:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 07:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 09:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 09:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.23 08:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 08:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 08:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EU XAU BTC
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
144
USD
3
0%
158
38%
69%
1.15
0.55
USD
74%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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