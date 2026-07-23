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Eshak Mansur Mohammed

RSI 1H 5M STRATEGY

Eshak Mansur Mohammed
Eshak Mansur Mohammed

Eshak Mansur Mohammed

Passionate about financial markets, specializing in algorithmic trading and technical analysis. Always seeking innovative solutions to improve trading efficiency
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
84 (71.18%)
Loss Trades:
34 (28.81%)
Best trade:
139.31 USD
Worst trade:
-78.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 987.33 USD (51 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-571.40 USD (18 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (249.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
6.64
Long Trades:
62 (52.54%)
Short Trades:
56 (47.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
12.00 USD
Average Profit:
23.66 USD
Average Loss:
-16.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-191.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
213.19 USD (1.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.93% (213.19 USD)
By Equity:
6.86% (742.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 10
AUDCAD 10
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 8
CHFJPY 7
GBPNZD 7
AUDJPY 6
EURNZD 6
GBPJPY 5
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 5
AUDCHF 5
AUDNZD 5
EURJPY 4
EURUSD 4
EURCAD 4
GBPUSD 3
CADJPY 3
NZDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 165
AUDCAD 148
USDJPY 102
USDCAD 15
CHFJPY 98
GBPNZD 17
AUDJPY 54
EURNZD 15
GBPJPY 98
CADCHF 71
EURGBP 91
EURCHF 80
AUDCHF 73
AUDNZD 66
EURJPY 51
EURUSD 18
EURCAD 49
GBPUSD 66
CADJPY 18
NZDCHF 16
GBPCHF 31
NZDJPY 17
GBPAUD 19
NZDCAD 16
AUDUSD 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 5.1K
AUDCAD 2.6K
USDJPY 3.4K
USDCAD -1.7K
CHFJPY 5.5K
GBPNZD 747
AUDJPY 611
EURNZD 679
GBPJPY 4.6K
CADCHF 820
EURGBP 840
EURCHF 785
AUDCHF 545
AUDNZD 475
EURJPY 2.1K
EURUSD 604
EURCAD 1K
GBPUSD 1.6K
CADJPY 301
NZDCHF 217
GBPCHF 725
NZDJPY 459
GBPAUD 663
NZDCAD 365
AUDUSD 363
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.31 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.14 × 36
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
3.69 × 65
FXCESS-Live01
5.17 × 24
Xlence-Real13
9.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 07:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.23 07:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RSI 1H 5M STRATEGY
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
10
100%
118
71%
100%
3.47
12.00
USD
7%
1:500
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