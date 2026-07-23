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Minh Tue Le

Supersafe Trader Reaper

Minh Tue Le
Minh Tue Le

Minh Tue Le

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -4%
FTMO-Server4
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Best trade:
358.50 USD
Worst trade:
-3 022.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 809.48 USD (38 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 826.29 USD (95 291 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (776.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
776.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
2.28%
Max deposit load:
19.79%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
3 (15.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (85.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.31
Expected Payoff:
-200.84 USD
Average Profit:
129.25 USD
Average Loss:
-971.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 954.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 761.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 660.91 USD
Maximal:
5 591.11 USD (5.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.54% (5 591.11 USD)
By Equity:
3.35% (3 324.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100.cash 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100.cash -4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100.cash -57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +358.50 USD
Worst trade: -3 023 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +776.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 954.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

More analysis with medium-term trades.

Max daily drawdown: 5% (x100).

Symbols: US100, GOLD.

Trading signals by Supersafe Trader using Gen-4 Trading System on MetaTrader 5.

Website: https://www.patreon.com/c/supersafetrader


No reviews
2026.08.03 15:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.30 17:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 15.22% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.26 13:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 17:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 06:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 12% of days out of the 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 06:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 06:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Supersafe Trader Reaper
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
96K
USD
8
0%
20
70%
2%
0.31
-200.84
USD
6%
1:100
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