- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Best trade:
358.50 USD
Worst trade:
-3 022.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 809.48 USD (38 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 826.29 USD (95 291 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (776.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
776.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
2.28%
Max deposit load:
19.79%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
3 (15.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (85.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.31
Expected Payoff:
-200.84 USD
Average Profit:
129.25 USD
Average Loss:
-971.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 954.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 761.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 660.91 USD
Maximal:
5 591.11 USD (5.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.54% (5 591.11 USD)
By Equity:
3.35% (3 324.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US100.cash
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100.cash
|-4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100.cash
|-57K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +358.50 USD
Worst trade: -3 023 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +776.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 954.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
More analysis with medium-term trades.
Max daily drawdown: 5% (x100).
Symbols: US100, GOLD.
Trading signals by Supersafe Trader using Gen-4 Trading System on MetaTrader 5.
Website: https://www.patreon.com/c/supersafetrader
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
96K
USD
USD
8
0%
20
70%
2%
0.31
-200.84
USD
USD
6%
1:100