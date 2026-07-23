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Abhishek Mihir Halder

TKYW800

Abhishek Mihir Halder
Abhishek Mihir Halder

Abhishek Mihir Halder

2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
20 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
2 (9.09%)
Best trade:
42.57 AUD
Worst trade:
-3.65 AUD
Gross Profit:
309.61 AUD (221 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.90 AUD (2 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (128.86 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.75 AUD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.11
Trading activity:
88.25%
Max deposit load:
78.99%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
48.82
Long Trades:
8 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
14 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
44.87
Expected Payoff:
13.76 AUD
Average Profit:
15.48 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.45 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.52 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.52 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 AUD
Maximal:
6.20 AUD (0.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.54% (5.52 AUD)
By Equity:
20.66% (493.96 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500.a 7
JP225.a 5
USDJPY.a 4
XTIUSD.a 2
US30.a 2
XAGUSD.a 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500.a 63
JP225.a 33
USDJPY.a 42
XTIUSD.a 59
US30.a 25
XAGUSD.a 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500.a 12K
JP225.a 181K
USDJPY.a 963
XTIUSD.a 107
US30.a 23K
XAGUSD.a 871
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.57 AUD
Worst trade: -4 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.86 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.52 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.23 03:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 03:15
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 03:15
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 03:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 03:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TKYW800
50 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
2.5K
AUD
3
0%
22
90%
88%
44.87
13.76
AUD
21%
1:30
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