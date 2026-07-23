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Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende

AlineRoboForex6560

Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende
Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende

Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende

0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Axi-US51-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
219 (83.26%)
Loss Trades:
44 (16.73%)
Best trade:
67.06 USD
Worst trade:
-148.12 USD
Gross Profit:
2 094.90 USD (1 017 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 359.88 USD (29 634 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (572.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
572.15 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
46.93%
Max deposit load:
3.98%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
174 (66.16%)
Short Trades:
89 (33.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
2.79 USD
Average Profit:
9.57 USD
Average Loss:
-30.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 049.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 049.55 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-17.58%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
1 049.55 USD (26.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.44% (1 052.41 USD)
By Equity:
18.95% (951.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 158
XAUUSD.pro 89
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.pro 64
XAUUSD.pro 647
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.pro 3.5K
XAUUSD.pro 42K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.06 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +572.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 049.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlineRoboForex6560
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
31
48%
263
83%
47%
1.54
2.79
USD
32%
1:500
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