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Khoomkhao Dachachai

RealForLog

Khoomkhao Dachachai
Khoomkhao Dachachai

Khoomkhao Dachachai

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 422%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
534
Profit Trades:
360 (67.41%)
Loss Trades:
174 (32.58%)
Best trade:
197.10 USD
Worst trade:
-492.77 USD
Gross Profit:
9 854.21 USD (552 588 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 296.91 USD (414 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (199.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.59 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
86.36%
Max deposit load:
14.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
285 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
249 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
27.37 USD
Average Loss:
-36.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-36.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 003.52 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-50.79%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 003.52 USD (28.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.85% (2 003.52 USD)
By Equity:
67.93% (1 948.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 534
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 138K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +197.10 USD
Worst trade: -493 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
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For check trade log only
**Cut loss at 2000$**
No reviews
2026.08.06 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 02:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 15:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 14:57
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 02:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RealForLog
999 USD per month
422%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
23
100%
534
67%
86%
1.56
6.66
USD
70%
1:500
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