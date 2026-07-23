- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
534
Profit Trades:
360 (67.41%)
Loss Trades:
174 (32.58%)
Best trade:
197.10 USD
Worst trade:
-492.77 USD
Gross Profit:
9 854.21 USD (552 588 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 296.91 USD (414 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (199.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.59 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
86.36%
Max deposit load:
14.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
285 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
249 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
27.37 USD
Average Loss:
-36.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-36.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 003.52 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-50.79%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 003.52 USD (28.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.85% (2 003.52 USD)
By Equity:
67.93% (1 948.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|534
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|138K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +197.10 USD
Worst trade: -493 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
For check trade log only
**Cut loss at 2000$**
**Cut loss at 2000$**
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
422%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
23
100%
534
67%
86%
1.56
6.66
USD
USD
70%
1:500