- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
25 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.67%)
Best trade:
33.96 USD
Worst trade:
-29.01 USD
Gross Profit:
85.40 USD (8 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-86.82 USD (8 681 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (69.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.93 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
2.52%
Max deposit load:
35.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
14 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
16 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.42 USD
Average Loss:
-17.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-56.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.97 USD
Maximal:
56.62 USD (30.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.27% (56.62 USD)
By Equity:
19.25% (32.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|-155
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.96 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
144
USD
USD
3
100%
30
83%
3%
0.98
-0.05
USD
USD
30%
1:500