The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bidirectional mean-reversion grid for MetaTrader 5, running live on a real FXGlobe account. Carry-directed (each pair trades the side with favorable swap) with 4 layers of capital defense: per-layer take-profit, per-pair load cap, net exposure cap per currency, and an equity floor. No per-trade stop - risk is controlled by loading and capital, not by isolated stops. Core basket of 7 pairs selected by quantitative analysis (daily ATR% up to 0.80; max 3 pairs per currency). Same engine sold on the MQL5 Market as SurfBot. Recommended: 1:500 leverage, 24/7 VPS, and capital sized to the basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results - trade only with risk capital. Live verification and dashboard: surfbot.trade