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Joao Prata Silva Yglesias

SurfBot v2 Grid FXGlobe

Joao Prata Silva Yglesias
Joao Prata Silva Yglesias

Joao Prata Silva Yglesias

5 (1)
Trader and algorithmic developer focused on risk-managed automation for the Forex market. I build Expert Advisors that prioritize capital protection and survivability over hype — real strategies, transparent results, and live monitoring.
2 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
FXGlobeInternational-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
26 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
71.14 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
629.16 USD (18 071 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (629.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
629.16 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.91
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
137.94
Long Trades:
22 (84.62%)
Short Trades:
4 (15.38%)
Profit Factor:
56.18
Expected Payoff:
24.20 USD
Average Profit:
24.20 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.48 USD
Maximal:
4.48 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (4.48 USD)
By Equity:
15.15% (2 509.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD.s 7
USDCHF.s 6
USDJPY.s 5
USDCAD.s 3
EURGBP.s 2
EURUSD.s 2
USDSGD.s 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD.s 148
USDCHF.s 212
USDJPY.s 110
USDCAD.s 46
EURGBP.s 48
EURUSD.s 48
USDSGD.s 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD.s 5.2K
USDCHF.s 4.3K
USDJPY.s 4.3K
USDCAD.s 1.6K
EURGBP.s 894
EURUSD.s 1.2K
USDSGD.s 452
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.14 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +629.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Bidirectional mean-reversion grid for MetaTrader 5, running live on a real FXGlobe account. Carry-directed (each pair trades the side with favorable swap) with 4 layers of capital defense: per-layer take-profit, per-pair load cap, net exposure cap per currency, and an equity floor. No per-trade stop - risk is controlled by loading and capital, not by isolated stops. Core basket of 7 pairs selected by quantitative analysis (daily ATR% up to 0.80; max 3 pairs per currency). Same engine sold on the MQL5 Market as SurfBot. Recommended: 1:500 leverage, 24/7 VPS, and capital sized to the basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results - trade only with risk capital. Live verification and dashboard: surfbot.trade
No reviews
2026.07.22 21:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 21:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SurfBot v2 Grid FXGlobe
45 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
5
100%
26
100%
100%
56.17
24.20
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

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