- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
26 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
71.14 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
629.16 USD (18 071 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (629.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
629.16 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.91
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
137.94
Long Trades:
22 (84.62%)
Short Trades:
4 (15.38%)
Profit Factor:
56.18
Expected Payoff:
24.20 USD
Average Profit:
24.20 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.48 USD
Maximal:
4.48 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (4.48 USD)
By Equity:
15.15% (2 509.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD.s
|7
|USDCHF.s
|6
|USDJPY.s
|5
|USDCAD.s
|3
|EURGBP.s
|2
|EURUSD.s
|2
|USDSGD.s
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD.s
|148
|USDCHF.s
|212
|USDJPY.s
|110
|USDCAD.s
|46
|EURGBP.s
|48
|EURUSD.s
|48
|USDSGD.s
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD.s
|5.2K
|USDCHF.s
|4.3K
|USDJPY.s
|4.3K
|USDCAD.s
|1.6K
|EURGBP.s
|894
|EURUSD.s
|1.2K
|USDSGD.s
|452
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.14 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +629.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Bidirectional mean-reversion grid for MetaTrader 5, running live on a real FXGlobe account. Carry-directed (each pair trades the side with favorable swap) with 4 layers of capital defense: per-layer take-profit, per-pair load cap, net exposure cap per currency, and an equity floor. No per-trade stop - risk is controlled by loading and capital, not by isolated stops. Core basket of 7 pairs selected by quantitative analysis (daily ATR% up to 0.80; max 3 pairs per currency). Same engine sold on the MQL5 Market as SurfBot. Recommended: 1:500 leverage, 24/7 VPS, and capital sized to the basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results - trade only with risk capital. Live verification and dashboard: surfbot.trade
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
USD
USD
5
100%
26
100%
100%
56.17
24.20
USD
USD
15%
1:500