The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-ECN-Zero 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 3TGFX-Main 0.00 × 1 InstaFinance-Europe.com 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 2 Larson-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 3 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 5 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 GrandCapital-Server 0.00 × 7 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 Finotec-Live Server 0.00 × 1 322 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor