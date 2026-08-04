- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
35 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
56 (61.54%)
Best trade:
33.40 USD
Worst trade:
-24.00 USD
Gross Profit:
439.85 USD (5 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-473.41 USD (9 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (93.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.72 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
54.89%
Max deposit load:
99.76%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
48 (52.75%)
Short Trades:
43 (47.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
12.57 USD
Average Loss:
-8.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-171.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-171.60 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-11.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
148.80 USD
Maximal:
171.60 USD (47.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.30% (171.60 USD)
By Equity:
12.21% (24.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-61
|EURUSD
|78
|AUDUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|-60
|USDCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|-11
|USDJPY
|-13
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-500
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|85
|XAUUSD
|-5.2K
|USDCHF
|403
|USDCAD
|-109
|USDJPY
|-121
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.40 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
206
USD
USD
3
0%
91
38%
55%
0.92
-0.37
USD
USD
47%
1:200