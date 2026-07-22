The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US07-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Valutrades-Real-HK 0.44 × 18 RoboForex-ECN-2 1.42 × 91 RoboForex-ECN 1.63 × 52 Exness-Real7 2.95 × 42 Axi-US06-Live 3.05 × 553 Axi-US07-Live 4.00 × 11 OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live 7.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor