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Shahista Mustufa Afghan

Gold and GBPUSD

Shahista Mustufa Afghan
Shahista Mustufa Afghan

Shahista Mustufa Afghan

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 84%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
429
Profit Trades:
372 (86.71%)
Loss Trades:
57 (13.29%)
Best trade:
18.96 USD
Worst trade:
-33.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 201.33 USD (38 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-380.16 USD (10 779 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (105.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.94 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
31.18%
Max deposit load:
13.48%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.09
Long Trades:
115 (26.81%)
Short Trades:
314 (73.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-6.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.76 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
38.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
67.94 USD (4.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.46% (68.60 USD)
By Equity:
9.91% (173.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 240
GBPUSD+ 189
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 237
GBPUSD+ 584
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 14K
GBPUSD+ 14K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.96 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Medium Risk (30% Drawdown) and 20% average monthly profits on Gold and GBPUSD trading.
No reviews
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 10:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 04:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 04:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 18:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold and GBPUSD
30 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
8
100%
429
86%
31%
3.16
1.91
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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