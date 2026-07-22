- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
429
Profit Trades:
372 (86.71%)
Loss Trades:
57 (13.29%)
Best trade:
18.96 USD
Worst trade:
-33.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 201.33 USD (38 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-380.16 USD (10 779 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (105.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.94 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
31.18%
Max deposit load:
13.48%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.09
Long Trades:
115 (26.81%)
Short Trades:
314 (73.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-6.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.76 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
38.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
67.94 USD (4.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.46% (68.60 USD)
By Equity:
9.91% (173.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|240
|GBPUSD+
|189
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|237
|GBPUSD+
|584
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|14K
|GBPUSD+
|14K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.96 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Medium Risk (30% Drawdown) and 20% average monthly profits on Gold and GBPUSD trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
8
100%
429
86%
31%
3.16
1.91
USD
USD
10%
1:500