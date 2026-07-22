- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 167
Profit Trades:
941 (80.63%)
Loss Trades:
226 (19.37%)
Best trade:
18.72 USD
Worst trade:
-38.51 USD
Gross Profit:
1 338.88 USD (133 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-772.78 USD (77 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (13.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.03 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
4.09%
Max deposit load:
1.34%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
239 (20.48%)
Short Trades:
928 (79.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.42 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-146.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
12.29%
Annual Forecast:
149.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
146.56 USD (20.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.12% (146.56 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (41.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1167
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|566
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.72 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.15 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.20 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.35 × 51
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.40 × 40
|
FBS-Real
|0.67 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.69 × 16
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.75 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|3.76 × 50
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Murrentrade-Online
|7.53 × 15
Low risk gold trades with around 20% a month profits with less than 30% Drawdown.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
162%
0
0
USD
USD
508
USD
USD
24
100%
1 167
80%
4%
1.73
0.49
USD
USD
28%
1:500