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Shahista Mustufa Afghan

Low Risk Gold

Shahista Mustufa Afghan
Shahista Mustufa Afghan

Shahista Mustufa Afghan

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 162%
ThinkMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 167
Profit Trades:
941 (80.63%)
Loss Trades:
226 (19.37%)
Best trade:
18.72 USD
Worst trade:
-38.51 USD
Gross Profit:
1 338.88 USD (133 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-772.78 USD (77 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (13.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.03 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
4.09%
Max deposit load:
1.34%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
239 (20.48%)
Short Trades:
928 (79.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.42 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-146.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
12.29%
Annual Forecast:
149.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
146.56 USD (20.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.12% (146.56 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (41.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 566
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.72 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.15 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
0.20 × 35
Exness-MT5Real11
0.35 × 51
Eightcap-Live
0.40 × 40
FBS-Real
0.67 × 21
Exness-MT5Real7
0.69 × 16
STARTRADERINTL-Live
1.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
1.33 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.75 × 16
Exness-MT5Real3
3.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
3.76 × 50
MonetaMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
Murrentrade-Online
7.53 × 15
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Low risk gold trades with around 20% a month profits with less than 30% Drawdown.
No reviews
2026.08.01 14:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 07:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 06:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 06:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Low Risk Gold
30 USD per month
162%
0
0
USD
508
USD
24
100%
1 167
80%
4%
1.73
0.49
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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