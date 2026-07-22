- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|13
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Active FTMO Challenge ($10k Swing Account)
-
Pair Focus: FX Majors (AUDCAD, etc.)
-
Win Rate: 69%+ | Profit Factor: 2.28
-
Risk Control: Strictly compliant with FTMO drawdown rules ($500 daily loss limit). Low risk per trade.
-
Goal: Low drawdown & steady equity growth.
Compatibility & Trade Execution:
-
Suitable for Any Account: Compatible with any broker, personal live accounts, prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO), or demo accounts.
-
Capital & Risk Advice: Designed with strict risk parameters. Recommended minimum deposit is $500. Please set your copy ratio according to your own risk appetite.
**No Martingale, No Grid, Hard Stop-Loss on every trade.*
USD
USD
USD