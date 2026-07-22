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Tze Ching Abraham Ho

FMO Prop Challenge Pass

Tze Ching Abraham Ho
Tze Ching Abraham Ho

Tze Ching Abraham Ho

Professional Forex Swing Trader focusing on strict drawdown control and steady capital growth. Managing FTMO challenge accounts with no martingale and no grid strategies.
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Loss Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Best trade:
5.16 USD
Worst trade:
-3.56 USD
Gross Profit:
27.01 USD (3 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.29 USD (1 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.30 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
72.27%
Max deposit load:
0.94%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.14
Long Trades:
12 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
15 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.59 USD
Average Loss:
-1.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.05 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
4.05 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (3.40 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (11.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 13
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.16 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Active FTMO Challenge ($10k Swing Account)

  • Pair Focus: FX Majors (AUDCAD, etc.)

  • Win Rate: 69%+ | Profit Factor: 2.28

  • Risk Control: Strictly compliant with FTMO drawdown rules ($500 daily loss limit). Low risk per trade.

  • Goal: Low drawdown & steady equity growth.


    Compatibility & Trade Execution:

  • Suitable for Any Account: Compatible with any broker, personal live accounts, prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO), or demo accounts.

  • Capital & Risk Advice: Designed with strict risk parameters. Recommended minimum deposit is $500. Please set your copy ratio according to your own risk appetite.
    **No Martingale, No Grid, Hard Stop-Loss on every trade.*






































































































































No reviews
2026.07.22 15:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 15:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FMO Prop Challenge Pass
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
6
100%
27
62%
72%
1.89
0.47
USD
0%
1:30
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