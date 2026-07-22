- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
30 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (16.67%)
Best trade:
5.35 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.04 EUR
Gross Profit:
88.89 EUR (3 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.54 EUR (1 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (35.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.25 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
86.59%
Max deposit load:
95.92%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.03
Long Trades:
23 (63.89%)
Short Trades:
13 (36.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.35
Expected Payoff:
1.73 EUR
Average Profit:
2.96 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.34 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
6.24%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.17 EUR
Maximal:
12.40 EUR (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.22% (12.72 EUR)
By Equity:
8.34% (86.85 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|15
|FCHI40
|13
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GDAXI
|56
|FCHI40
|3
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GDAXI
|905
|FCHI40
|141
|GBPJPY
|88
|EURJPY
|71
|USDJPY
|28
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.35 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.34 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.33 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|3.10 × 20
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.00 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.03 × 802
|
Headway-Real
|4.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.62 × 52
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real
|7.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|9.50 × 2
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|9.76 × 21
|
Weltrade-Real
|13.75 × 168
Signal issu de 2 EA DAX et USDJPY
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
3
36%
36
83%
87%
3.34
1.73
EUR
EUR
8%
1:200