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Jay-ar Esguerra Kimilat

Darwinext

Jay-ar Esguerra Kimilat
Jay-ar Esguerra Kimilat

Jay-ar Esguerra Kimilat

1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
282 (58.75%)
Loss Trades:
198 (41.25%)
Best trade:
77.62 USD
Worst trade:
-19.10 USD
Gross Profit:
825.24 USD (145 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-581.57 USD (17 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (19.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
98.36%
Max deposit load:
109.19%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
239
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.76
Long Trades:
248 (51.67%)
Short Trades:
232 (48.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
2.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-61.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.56 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.29%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
88.39 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (16.38 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (16 126.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 351
USDJPY 48
GBPUSD 37
USDCAD 17
AUDUSD 10
USDCHF 9
NZDUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 147
USDJPY 64
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 16
AUDUSD -8
USDCHF 13
NZDUSD 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 799
USDJPY 6.3K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 1.1K
AUDUSD -781
USDCHF 1.1K
NZDUSD 674
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.62 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.20 × 5
Darwinex-Live
0.23 × 1458
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.40 × 15
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 139
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.06 × 449
TickmillUK-Live
1.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.22 × 27
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.04 × 24
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.28 × 265
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 05:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 02:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 22:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwinext
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
4
97%
480
58%
98%
1.41
0.51
USD
16%
1:200
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