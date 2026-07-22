- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
282 (58.75%)
Loss Trades:
198 (41.25%)
Best trade:
77.62 USD
Worst trade:
-19.10 USD
Gross Profit:
825.24 USD (145 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-581.57 USD (17 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (19.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
98.36%
Max deposit load:
109.19%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
239
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.76
Long Trades:
248 (51.67%)
Short Trades:
232 (48.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
2.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-61.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.56 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.29%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
88.39 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (16.38 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (16 126.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|351
|USDJPY
|48
|GBPUSD
|37
|USDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|9
|NZDUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|147
|USDJPY
|64
|GBPUSD
|47
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|-8
|USDCHF
|13
|NZDUSD
|8
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|799
|USDJPY
|6.3K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-781
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|674
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.62 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.20 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 1458
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.40 × 15
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 139
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.06 × 449
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.22 × 27
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.80 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.04 × 24
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.28 × 265
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
4
97%
480
58%
98%
1.41
0.51
USD
USD
16%
1:200