The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.19 × 37 FOREX.comCA-Live 532 0.20 × 5 Darwinex-Live 0.23 × 1458 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.30 × 10 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.40 × 15 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.63 × 139 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.94 × 17 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 4 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.00 × 3 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.06 × 449 TickmillUK-Live 1.20 × 5 Exness-MT5Real31 1.83 × 6 Exness-MT5Real20 2.00 × 1 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.22 × 27 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.80 × 5 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 3.04 × 24 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.28 × 265 16 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor