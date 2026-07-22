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Roberto Liguoro

Xauron all strategy new 2

Roberto Liguoro
Roberto Liguoro

Roberto Liguoro

5 (5)
I’m an algo-trader and MQL5 developer specializing in automated Gold breakout strategies. With over 10 years of experience in designing, testing, and optimizing Expert Advisors, I combine rigorous risk management and real-time market filtering to deliver robust, transparent trading solutions.
3 products 4 signals 1 topic 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
230
Profit Trades:
182 (79.13%)
Loss Trades:
48 (20.87%)
Best trade:
20.56 USD
Worst trade:
-35.15 USD
Gross Profit:
642.16 USD (29 493 pips)
Gross Loss:
-609.49 USD (34 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (93.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.17 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
0.92%
Max deposit load:
10.91%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
100 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
130 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-51.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-11.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
99.16 USD
Maximal:
194.26 USD (21.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.73% (194.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.01% (52.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 230
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.56 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.94 × 279
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
FusionMarkets-Live
23.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is the live signal of the Xauron ea with all 4 strategy set optimized 
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 12:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 13:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 13:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.22 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xauron all strategy new 2
999 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
733
USD
14
100%
230
79%
1%
1.05
0.14
USD
22%
1:500
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