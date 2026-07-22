- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
230
Profit Trades:
182 (79.13%)
Loss Trades:
48 (20.87%)
Best trade:
20.56 USD
Worst trade:
-35.15 USD
Gross Profit:
642.16 USD (29 493 pips)
Gross Loss:
-609.49 USD (34 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (93.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.17 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
0.92%
Max deposit load:
10.91%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
100 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
130 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-51.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-11.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
99.16 USD
Maximal:
194.26 USD (21.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.73% (194.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.01% (52.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|230
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.56 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is the live signal of the Xauron ea with all 4 strategy set optimized
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
733
USD
USD
14
100%
230
79%
1%
1.05
0.14
USD
USD
22%
1:500