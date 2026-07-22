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Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

Angsa Ca Ex

Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St
Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
Exness-Real29
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
143 (74.86%)
Loss Trades:
48 (25.13%)
Best trade:
38.88 USD
Worst trade:
-16.00 USD
Gross Profit:
256.02 USD (23 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.16 USD (12 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (19.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.23 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.95%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
147 (76.96%)
Short Trades:
44 (23.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-2.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.73 USD (7.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.06% (45.73 USD)
By Equity:
26.07% (131.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 41
AUDCAD 35
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 86
EURUSD 26
AUDCAD 21
NZDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.5K
EURUSD 2.6K
AUDCAD 2.9K
NZDCAD 345
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.88 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real16
0.11 × 9
Exness-Real4
0.99 × 136
FBS-Real-13
5.28 × 412
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The Best Trading For Living
No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.28 12:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.22 10:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Angsa Ca Ex
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
407
USD
6
99%
191
74%
100%
2.13
0.71
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.