The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 2 Alpari-MT5 0.00 × 5 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 1 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.21 × 19 VantageInternational-Live 19 0.27 × 147 VantageMarkets-Live 19 0.33 × 106 Exness-MT5Real7 0.44 × 491 VantageMarkets-Live 13 0.46 × 89 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 0.50 × 6 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 Exness-MT5Real8 0.78 × 196 Alpari-Real01 0.83 × 41 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.91 × 217 FusionMarkets-Live 0.95 × 38 ThreeTrader-Live 0.95 × 84 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 DLSMarkets-Live 1.00 × 1 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 1.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real33 1.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Live 1.03 × 174 BCS5-Real 1.08 × 38 74 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor