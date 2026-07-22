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Sergey Fateev

FullSpeed

Sergey Fateev
Sergey Fateev

Sergey Fateev

9 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
35 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
22 (38.60%)
Best trade:
123.90 USD
Worst trade:
-84.12 USD
Gross Profit:
861.72 USD (35 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-589.46 USD (26 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (134.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.26 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
46.67%
Max deposit load:
9.57%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.53
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
4.78 USD
Average Profit:
24.62 USD
Average Loss:
-26.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-77.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
14.75%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.56 USD
Maximal:
177.55 USD (9.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.35% (177.10 USD)
By Equity:
8.12% (144.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
AUDNZD 2
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 262
AUDNZD 17
EURUSD -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.1K
AUDNZD 703
EURUSD -131
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +123.90 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real7
0.44 × 491
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 217
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 38
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
BCS5-Real
1.08 × 38
74 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 09:03
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 09:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 09:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FullSpeed
59 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
3
91%
57
61%
47%
1.46
4.78
USD
9%
1:300
Copy

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