- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
35 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
22 (38.60%)
Best trade:
123.90 USD
Worst trade:
-84.12 USD
Gross Profit:
861.72 USD (35 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-589.46 USD (26 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (134.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.26 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
46.67%
Max deposit load:
9.57%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.53
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
4.78 USD
Average Profit:
24.62 USD
Average Loss:
-26.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-77.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
14.75%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.56 USD
Maximal:
177.55 USD (9.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.35% (177.10 USD)
By Equity:
8.12% (144.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|262
|AUDNZD
|17
|EURUSD
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|AUDNZD
|703
|EURUSD
|-131
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +123.90 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 491
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 217
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 38
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
|
BCS5-Real
|1.08 × 38
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
59 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
3
91%
57
61%
47%
1.46
4.78
USD
USD
9%
1:300