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Sergei Senedjak

ForexSS

Sergei Senedjak
Sergei Senedjak

Sergei Senedjak

0 reviews
Reliability
98 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 371%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
247 (99.19%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.80%)
Best trade:
146.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 855.12 EUR (97 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.68 EUR (636 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
152 (345.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 168.45 EUR (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
40.55%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
680.16
Long Trades:
167 (67.07%)
Short Trades:
82 (32.93%)
Profit Factor:
99.31
Expected Payoff:
7.38 EUR
Average Profit:
7.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.61 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
13.58%
Annual Forecast:
164.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
2.70 EUR (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (2.64 EUR)
By Equity:
26.17% (1 239.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 90
EURUSD 53
USDCHF 41
XAUUSD 25
EURCHF 22
GBPCHF 8
GBPJPY 4
EURGBP 4
AUDUSD 1
XAUAUD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 374
EURUSD 245
USDCHF 442
XAUUSD 870
EURCHF 44
GBPCHF 55
GBPJPY 38
EURGBP 12
AUDUSD 1
XAUAUD 12
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 31K
EURUSD 14K
USDCHF 10K
XAUUSD 34K
EURCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.9K
GBPJPY 1.5K
EURGBP 700
AUDUSD 124
XAUAUD 869
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.27 EUR
Worst trade: -3 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.61 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real3
0.33 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.38 × 77
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.85 × 27
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.94 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.97 × 332
FusionMarkets-Live
1.28 × 263
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.58 × 948
Coinexx-Live
1.63 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.70 × 147
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.74 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.79 × 255
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.83 × 357
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.89 × 83
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.94 × 104
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.99 × 1066
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 3108
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.09 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.13 × 15
100 more...
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Пары подобраны так что всегда есть точка для входа. Даже с минимальным плечом и стартовыми 100 евро, можно торговать!
No reviews
2026.08.06 06:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexSS
30 USD per month
371%
0
0
USD
4.7K
EUR
98
0%
249
99%
100%
99.31
7.38
EUR
26%
1:30
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