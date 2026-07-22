- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
247 (99.19%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.80%)
Best trade:
146.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 855.12 EUR (97 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.68 EUR (636 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
152 (345.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 168.45 EUR (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
40.55%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
680.16
Long Trades:
167 (67.07%)
Short Trades:
82 (32.93%)
Profit Factor:
99.31
Expected Payoff:
7.38 EUR
Average Profit:
7.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.61 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
13.58%
Annual Forecast:
164.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
2.70 EUR (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (2.64 EUR)
By Equity:
26.17% (1 239.45 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|90
|EURUSD
|53
|USDCHF
|41
|XAUUSD
|25
|EURCHF
|22
|GBPCHF
|8
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|XAUAUD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|374
|EURUSD
|245
|USDCHF
|442
|XAUUSD
|870
|EURCHF
|44
|GBPCHF
|55
|GBPJPY
|38
|EURGBP
|12
|AUDUSD
|1
|XAUAUD
|12
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|31K
|EURUSD
|14K
|USDCHF
|10K
|XAUUSD
|34K
|EURCHF
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|700
|AUDUSD
|124
|XAUAUD
|869
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +146.27 EUR
Worst trade: -3 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.61 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.33 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.38 × 77
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.85 × 27
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.94 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.97 × 332
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.28 × 263
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.58 × 948
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.63 × 30
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.70 × 147
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.74 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.79 × 255
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.83 × 357
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.89 × 83
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.94 × 104
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.99 × 1066
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 3108
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.09 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.13 × 15
Пары подобраны так что всегда есть точка для входа. Даже с минимальным плечом и стартовыми 100 евро, можно торговать!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
371%
0
0
USD
USD
4.7K
EUR
EUR
98
0%
249
99%
100%
99.31
7.38
EUR
EUR
26%
1:30