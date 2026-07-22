- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
50 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
26 (34.21%)
Best trade:
46.01 USD
Worst trade:
-52.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 352.31 USD (5 601 685 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 011.04 USD (1 005 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (345.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
345.36 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
91.06%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.26
Long Trades:
49 (64.47%)
Short Trades:
27 (35.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
4.49 USD
Average Profit:
27.05 USD
Average Loss:
-38.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-164.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.94 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
34.13%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.05 USD
Maximal:
271.26 USD (21.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.30% (271.26 USD)
By Equity:
6.43% (72.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|348
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|353K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.01 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
t.me/equilabs
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
4
31%
76
65%
91%
1.33
4.49
USD
USD
21%
1:500