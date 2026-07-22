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ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

Samurai AI PU2

ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

5 (1)
5 products 6 signals 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 40%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
41 (80.39%)
Loss Trades:
10 (19.61%)
Best trade:
751.05 USD
Worst trade:
-1 223.50 USD
Gross Profit:
8 584.35 USD (14 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 449.88 USD (9 106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 291.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 291.17 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
52.73%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
26 (50.98%)
Short Trades:
25 (49.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
22.24 USD
Average Profit:
209.37 USD
Average Loss:
-744.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3 483.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 483.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-12.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 490.56 USD
Maximal:
3 496.45 USD (73.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.40% (3 494.00 USD)
By Equity:
11.72% (1 135.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +751.05 USD
Worst trade: -1 224 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 291.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 483.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 11:04
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 04:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Samurai AI PU2
3000 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
8.2K
USD
20
100%
51
80%
0%
1.15
22.24
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

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