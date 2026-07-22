- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
63 (73.25%)
Loss Trades:
23 (26.74%)
Best trade:
507.68 USD
Worst trade:
-415.90 USD
Gross Profit:
7 915.54 USD (351 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 134.92 USD (106 739 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (4 197.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 197.82 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
9.96%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
67 (77.91%)
Short Trades:
19 (22.09%)
Profit Factor:
3.71
Expected Payoff:
67.22 USD
Average Profit:
125.64 USD
Average Loss:
-92.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-436.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 449.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
192.86 USD
Maximal:
1 449.30 USD (4.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.59% (1 449.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.16% (405.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|245K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +507.68 USD
Worst trade: -416 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 197.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -436.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.43 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.78 × 60
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.43 × 14
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
36K
USD
USD
10
0%
86
73%
10%
3.70
67.22
USD
USD
5%
1:200