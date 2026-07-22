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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Maser Copytrade xauusd
Muhammad Hanapi

Maser Copytrade xauusd

Muhammad Hanapi
Muhammad Hanapi

Muhammad Hanapi

Day Trader | Forex & Gold | Trader Nusantara TRADE SYSTEM | Trading Signal | Expert Advisor | 📈 Charts Life & Freedom
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
63 (73.25%)
Loss Trades:
23 (26.74%)
Best trade:
507.68 USD
Worst trade:
-415.90 USD
Gross Profit:
7 915.54 USD (351 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 134.92 USD (106 739 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (4 197.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 197.82 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
9.96%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
67 (77.91%)
Short Trades:
19 (22.09%)
Profit Factor:
3.71
Expected Payoff:
67.22 USD
Average Profit:
125.64 USD
Average Loss:
-92.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-436.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 449.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
192.86 USD
Maximal:
1 449.30 USD (4.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.59% (1 449.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.16% (405.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 245K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +507.68 USD
Worst trade: -416 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 197.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -436.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.43 × 21
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.78 × 60
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.43 × 14
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 09:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 07:10
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 03:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 03:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 03:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Maser Copytrade xauusd
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
10
0%
86
73%
10%
3.70
67.22
USD
5%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.