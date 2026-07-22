- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
200 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
104 (34.21%)
Best trade:
372.44 USD
Worst trade:
-176.66 USD
Gross Profit:
3 165.45 USD (176 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.33 USD (111 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (95.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.74 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
17.28%
Max deposit load:
7.79%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
136 (44.74%)
Short Trades:
168 (55.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
3.66 USD
Average Profit:
15.83 USD
Average Loss:
-19.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-95.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.55%
Annual Forecast:
140.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.70 USD
Maximal:
767.78 USD (55.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.09% (767.76 USD)
By Equity:
10.90% (190.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|304
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|65K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +372.44 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.60 × 83
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.11 × 7582
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
TreasuryExzone-Server
|8.04 × 380
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.11 × 1678
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|8.44 × 43
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
Fully Algorithmic High Frequency Gold Trades. Road from 1k to 100k in 2 years. Good Luck us!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
138%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
14
99%
304
65%
17%
1.54
3.66
USD
USD
33%
1:500