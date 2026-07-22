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Nuridin Mamataliev

HighFreqTrades

Nuridin Mamataliev
Nuridin Mamataliev

Nuridin Mamataliev

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 138%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
200 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
104 (34.21%)
Best trade:
372.44 USD
Worst trade:
-176.66 USD
Gross Profit:
3 165.45 USD (176 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.33 USD (111 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (95.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.74 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
17.28%
Max deposit load:
7.79%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
136 (44.74%)
Short Trades:
168 (55.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
3.66 USD
Average Profit:
15.83 USD
Average Loss:
-19.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-95.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.55%
Annual Forecast:
140.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.70 USD
Maximal:
767.78 USD (55.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.09% (767.76 USD)
By Equity:
10.90% (190.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 304
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 65K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +372.44 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.60 × 83
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.11 × 7582
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
TreasuryExzone-Server
8.04 × 380
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.11 × 1678
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
EGMSecurities-Live
8.44 × 43
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Fully Algorithmic High Frequency Gold Trades. Road from 1k to 100k in 2 years. Good Luck us!

No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.6% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 02:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HighFreqTrades
100 USD per month
138%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
14
99%
304
65%
17%
1.54
3.66
USD
33%
1:500
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