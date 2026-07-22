- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
46 (93.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.12%)
Best trade:
7.73 AUD
Worst trade:
-17.36 AUD
Gross Profit:
98.26 AUD (6 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.89 AUD (2 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (48.27 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.27 AUD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
1.26%
Max deposit load:
6.96%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
30 (61.22%)
Short Trades:
19 (38.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
1.29 AUD
Average Profit:
2.14 AUD
Average Loss:
-11.63 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-17.36 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.36 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.42%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 AUD
Maximal:
17.54 AUD (14.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (17.45 AUD)
By Equity:
6.23% (13.94 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|48
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|4.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.73 AUD
Worst trade: -17 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.27 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.36 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Version 1.4
Fixed Lot Sizing
News Filter: ON 5 Mins Before & After
Weekend Gap Enabled(28/07/26) Due to VPS issues 1 trade which Sniper Xenith would've closed in profit had to be closed manually for a small loss.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
75 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
263
AUD
AUD
3
97%
49
93%
1%
2.81
1.29
AUD
AUD
8%
1:400