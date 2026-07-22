SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sniper Xenith
Truong Nguyen

Sniper Xenith

Truong Nguyen
Truong Nguyen

Truong Nguyen

5 (1)
I am an independent algorithmic trading developer who has also been trading discretionary since 2008.
I am a certified Elliott Wave technician with a deep knowledge and understanding of market structure.
4 products 3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2026 41%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
46 (93.87%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.12%)
Best trade:
7.73 AUD
Worst trade:
-17.36 AUD
Gross Profit:
98.26 AUD (6 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.89 AUD (2 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (48.27 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.27 AUD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
1.26%
Max deposit load:
6.96%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
30 (61.22%)
Short Trades:
19 (38.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
1.29 AUD
Average Profit:
2.14 AUD
Average Loss:
-11.63 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-17.36 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.36 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.42%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 AUD
Maximal:
17.54 AUD (14.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (17.45 AUD)
By Equity:
6.23% (13.94 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 48
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 4.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.73 AUD
Worst trade: -17 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.27 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.36 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Version 1.4

Fixed Lot Sizing

News Filter: ON 5 Mins Before & After

Weekend Gap Enabled

(28/07/26) Due to VPS issues 1 trade which Sniper Xenith would've closed in profit had to be closed manually for a small loss.


No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 08:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 00:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.22 00:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 00:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 00:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sniper Xenith
75 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
263
AUD
3
97%
49
93%
1%
2.81
1.29
AUD
8%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.