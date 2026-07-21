SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LFAE
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela

LFAE

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela

  • Microenterprise bank manager at  Brazil
  • Brazil
  • 534
Hi, I’m Luís (LFA), a trader with a results-driven, risk-conscious approach.
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
926
Profit Trades:
656 (70.84%)
Loss Trades:
270 (29.16%)
Best trade:
639.30 USD
Worst trade:
-325.10 USD
Gross Profit:
17 971.80 USD (283 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 607.37 USD (250 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (188.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 220.53 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
92.77%
Max deposit load:
105.83%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
351
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
926 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
6.87 USD
Average Profit:
27.40 USD
Average Loss:
-42.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-628.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 141.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
1 210.48 USD (1.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.16% (1 223.82 USD)
By Equity:
20.80% (21 065.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 926
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +639.30 USD
Worst trade: -325 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -628.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.21 21:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 21:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LFAE
999 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
106K
USD
3
99%
926
70%
93%
1.54
6.87
USD
21%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.