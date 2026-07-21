- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
926
Profit Trades:
656 (70.84%)
Loss Trades:
270 (29.16%)
Best trade:
639.30 USD
Worst trade:
-325.10 USD
Gross Profit:
17 971.80 USD (283 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 607.37 USD (250 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (188.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 220.53 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
92.77%
Max deposit load:
105.83%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
351
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
926 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
6.87 USD
Average Profit:
27.40 USD
Average Loss:
-42.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-628.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 141.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
1 210.48 USD (1.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.16% (1 223.82 USD)
By Equity:
20.80% (21 065.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|926
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +639.30 USD
Worst trade: -325 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -628.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
106K
USD
USD
3
99%
926
70%
93%
1.54
6.87
USD
USD
21%
1:200