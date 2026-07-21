- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
38 (65.51%)
Loss Trades:
20 (34.48%)
Best trade:
13.13 USD
Worst trade:
-6.30 USD
Gross Profit:
177.17 USD (9 731 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.47 USD (4 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (15.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.97 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
77.69%
Max deposit load:
0.53%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.48
Long Trades:
34 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
24 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
4.66 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.71 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.71 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.31% (8.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.67% (19.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|28
|AUDCAD
|17
|NZDCAD
|13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|35
|AUDCAD
|52
|NZDCAD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|NZDCAD
|772
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.13 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.71 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.72 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.74 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.08 × 65
|
Weltrade-Live
|5.92 × 145
|
TitanFX-04
|7.26 × 38
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.51 × 51
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.50 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
11
100%
58
65%
78%
2.58
1.87
USD
USD
1%
1:500