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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trend Gold
Xiajun Sun

Trend Gold

Xiajun Sun
Xiajun Sun

Xiajun Sun

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 126%
EtoMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 306
Profit Trades:
629 (48.16%)
Loss Trades:
677 (51.84%)
Best trade:
407.60 USD
Worst trade:
-142.72 USD
Gross Profit:
19 396.59 USD (379 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 573.92 USD (348 593 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (425.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
563.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
47.43%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
229
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
675 (51.68%)
Short Trades:
631 (48.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.16 USD
Average Profit:
30.84 USD
Average Loss:
-24.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-329.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-615.85 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
41.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.30 USD
Maximal:
1 942.37 USD (47.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.57% (1 942.37 USD)
By Equity:
4.45% (206.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1306
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +407.60 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +425.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EtoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.24 × 17
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.94 × 16
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.33 × 9
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
2.72 × 130
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.94 × 378
ICMarketsEU-Live17
3.76 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live19
4.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
4.22 × 1029
ICMarketsSC-Live23
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
7.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.00 × 1
4xCube-Live
8.67 × 6
ATFXGM7-Live
17.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Multiple single-trade combinations, trend analysis, stop-loss orders for each trade, avoiding holding losing positions, focusing on low risk and high profit/loss ratio. There will be periods of consecutive profits and losses; just patiently wait for the trend to develop. Monthly returns cannot be fixed based on market conditions. Standard accounts can also be used.
No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 21:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 08:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 07:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 22:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.21 20:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.21 20:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 20:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 20:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Gold
30 USD per month
126%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
7
0%
1 306
48%
47%
1.17
2.16
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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