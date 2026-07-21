- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 306
Profit Trades:
629 (48.16%)
Loss Trades:
677 (51.84%)
Best trade:
407.60 USD
Worst trade:
-142.72 USD
Gross Profit:
19 396.59 USD (379 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 573.92 USD (348 593 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (425.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
563.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
47.43%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
229
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
675 (51.68%)
Short Trades:
631 (48.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.16 USD
Average Profit:
30.84 USD
Average Loss:
-24.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-329.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-615.85 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
41.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.30 USD
Maximal:
1 942.37 USD (47.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.57% (1 942.37 USD)
By Equity:
4.45% (206.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1306
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +407.60 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +425.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EtoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.24 × 17
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 16
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.33 × 9
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|2.72 × 130
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.94 × 378
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|3.76 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|4.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|4.22 × 1029
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|7.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.00 × 1
|
4xCube-Live
|8.67 × 6
|
ATFXGM7-Live
|17.00 × 1
Multiple single-trade combinations, trend analysis, stop-loss orders for each trade, avoiding holding losing positions, focusing on low risk and high profit/loss ratio. There will be periods of consecutive profits and losses; just patiently wait for the trend to develop. Monthly returns cannot be fixed based on market conditions. Standard accounts can also be used.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
126%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
7
0%
1 306
48%
47%
1.17
2.16
USD
USD
48%
1:500