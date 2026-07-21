The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.00 × 18 StriforLLC-Live 0.00 × 32 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.00 × 9 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 9 Trading.comMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 25 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.00 × 13 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 15 EurotradeSA-Server-1 0.00 × 5 Axiory-Live 0.00 × 3 easyMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageFX-Live 0.00 × 2 DooTechnology-Live 0.00 × 7 LiteFinance-MT5-Live 0.00 × 3 CudraniaCapital-Real 0.00 × 1 FXDDMauritius-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 6 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 CDGGlobal-Server 0.00 × 1 SureLeverageFunding-MT5 0.00 × 1 GerchikCo-MT5 0.00 × 18 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 HFMarketsGlobal-Live3 0.00 × 4 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.00 × 1 PepperstoneUK-Live 0.00 × 2 164 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor