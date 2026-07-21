- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
49 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
25 (33.78%)
Best trade:
13.11 USD
Worst trade:
-16.39 USD
Gross Profit:
80.57 USD (9 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.17 USD (7 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (32.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.55 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
38 (51.35%)
Short Trades:
36 (48.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
1.64 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.36 USD
Maximal:
25.39 USD (10.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.49% (25.39 USD)
By Equity:
28.20% (59.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF
|28
|EURAUD
|9
|GBPCHF
|7
|GBPAUD
|7
|EURCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCHF
|20
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|-3
|GBPAUD
|-2
|EURCHF
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|CADJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|-1
|NZDCAD
|-10
|NZDUSD
|-1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCHF
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|327
|GBPCHF
|-274
|GBPAUD
|-249
|EURCHF
|725
|AUDUSD
|624
|CADJPY
|429
|EURGBP
|-111
|NZDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-65
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.11 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 18
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 25
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 13
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 15
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 5
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 6
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 18
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
220
USD
USD
3
100%
74
66%
100%
1.40
0.32
USD
USD
28%
1:500