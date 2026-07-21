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Smail Tahir

Best Copy Trade 2026

Smail Tahir
Smail Tahir

Smail Tahir

0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 11%
TMFinancials-Server
1:33

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
340 (86.51%)
Loss Trades:
53 (13.49%)
Best trade:
46 575.37 USD
Worst trade:
-25 547.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 279 233.53 USD (152 078 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-204 818.04 USD (23 736 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (115 763.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275 276.09 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
79.04
Long Trades:
201 (51.15%)
Short Trades:
192 (48.85%)
Profit Factor:
11.13
Expected Payoff:
5 278.41 USD
Average Profit:
6 703.63 USD
Average Loss:
-3 864.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-26 245.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 245.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26 245.10 USD (0.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 393
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 2.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 128M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46 575.37 USD
Worst trade: -25 547 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +115 763.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26 245.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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