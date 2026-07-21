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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
340 (86.51%)
Loss Trades:
53 (13.49%)
Best trade:
46 575.37 USD
Worst trade:
-25 547.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 279 233.53 USD (152 078 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-204 818.04 USD (23 736 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (115 763.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275 276.09 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
79.04
Long Trades:
201 (51.15%)
Short Trades:
192 (48.85%)
Profit Factor:
11.13
Expected Payoff:
5 278.41 USD
Average Profit:
6 703.63 USD
Average Loss:
-3 864.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-26 245.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 245.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26 245.10 USD (0.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|393
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|2.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|128M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46 575.37 USD
Worst trade: -25 547 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +115 763.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26 245.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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