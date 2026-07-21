SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldM30
Anawat Klangarnnar

GoldM30

Anawat Klangarnnar
Anawat Klangarnnar

Anawat Klangarnnar

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
ValetaxIntl-Live6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
174 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
29 (14.29%)
Best trade:
52.16 USD
Worst trade:
-51.82 USD
Gross Profit:
611.43 USD (27 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-360.39 USD (28 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (39.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.92 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
6.64%
Max deposit load:
5.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.84
Long Trades:
89 (43.84%)
Short Trades:
114 (56.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
3.51 USD
Average Loss:
-12.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-50.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.82 USD (0.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.95% (48.88 USD)
By Equity:
6.19% (317.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.vcn 203
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.vcn 251
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.vcn -617
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.16 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.21 16:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldM30
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
6
100%
203
85%
7%
1.69
1.24
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.