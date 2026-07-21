The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 FXCM-EURReal01 0.00 × 4 AlpariUK-Micro-2 0.25 × 8 FXCM-USDReal04 0.35 × 23 FBS-Real-5 0.64 × 11 FinanceManagers-Live 1.62 × 130 ICMarkets-Live22 3.28 × 46 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor