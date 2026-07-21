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Mingzong Cai

WuqiaohuiEA

Mingzong Cai
Mingzong Cai

Mingzong Cai

0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
FXCM-USDReal04
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
31 (54.38%)
Loss Trades:
26 (45.61%)
Best trade:
315.36 USD
Worst trade:
-361.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 556.45 USD (377 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 562.46 USD (293 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (604.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.18 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
21.49%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
26 (45.61%)
Short Trades:
31 (54.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
82.47 USD
Average Loss:
-98.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-506.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-506.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
872.67 USD
Maximal:
939.78 USD (6.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.38% (939.78 USD)
By Equity:
4.94% (687.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 51
USDJPY 4
XAUUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 426
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD -510
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 89K
USDJPY 1.2K
XAUUSD -5.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +315.36 USD
Worst trade: -362 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +604.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -506.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 4
AlpariUK-Micro-2
0.25 × 8
FXCM-USDReal04
0.35 × 23
FBS-Real-5
0.64 × 11
FinanceManagers-Live
1.62 × 130
ICMarkets-Live22
3.28 × 46
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 17:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.23 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 16:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 04:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.22 04:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.22 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.22 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 15:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 15:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 15:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 15:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WuqiaohuiEA
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
3
96%
57
54%
100%
0.99
-0.11
USD
6%
1:200
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