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Alessandro Virgilio

Trade Anomalo XAU M2

Alessandro Virgilio
Alessandro Virgilio

Alessandro Virgilio

4.8 (12)
3 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
RoboForex-Pro
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
827
Profit Trades:
479 (57.92%)
Loss Trades:
348 (42.08%)
Best trade:
97.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-111.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 619.68 EUR (284 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 382.28 EUR (292 181 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (31.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.16 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
17.86%
Max deposit load:
12.06%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
439 (53.08%)
Short Trades:
388 (46.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.29 EUR
Average Profit:
7.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.72 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-197.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.19 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.06 EUR
Maximal:
465.08 EUR (14.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.78% (465.08 EUR)
By Equity:
2.87% (153.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 827
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 271
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.86 EUR
Worst trade: -111 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.64 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 3097
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
30 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trade from my EA Trade Anomalo XAU M2
No reviews
2026.08.03 21:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade Anomalo XAU M2
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
5.3K
EUR
7
92%
827
57%
18%
1.07
0.29
EUR
9%
1:100
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