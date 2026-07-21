- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
827
Profit Trades:
479 (57.92%)
Loss Trades:
348 (42.08%)
Best trade:
97.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-111.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 619.68 EUR (284 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 382.28 EUR (292 181 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (31.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.16 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
17.86%
Max deposit load:
12.06%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
439 (53.08%)
Short Trades:
388 (46.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.29 EUR
Average Profit:
7.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.72 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-197.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.19 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.06 EUR
Maximal:
465.08 EUR (14.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.78% (465.08 EUR)
By Equity:
2.87% (153.43 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|827
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|271
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +97.86 EUR
Worst trade: -111 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.64 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
Trade from my EA Trade Anomalo XAU M2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
EUR
EUR
7
92%
827
57%
18%
1.07
0.29
EUR
EUR
9%
1:100