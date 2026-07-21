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Leo Carlo Bermudez

Lycan EA Non ECN

Leo Carlo Bermudez
Leo Carlo Bermudez

Leo Carlo Bermudez

5 (1)
LeyzFx
2 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
176 (70.68%)
Loss Trades:
73 (29.32%)
Best trade:
6.09 USD
Worst trade:
-4.48 USD
Gross Profit:
116.62 USD (32 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.23 USD (25 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.99 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
87.89%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
124 (49.80%)
Short Trades:
125 (50.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.66 USD
Average Loss:
-1.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.47%
Annual Forecast:
-54.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.27 USD (19.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.85% (15.27 USD)
By Equity:
4.04% (1.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 205
AUDCADm# 16
AUDNZDm# 16
NZDCADm# 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 24
AUDCADm# 1
AUDNZDm# 1
NZDCADm# 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 7.2K
AUDCADm# 61
AUDNZDm# -1.6K
NZDCADm# 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.09 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Lycan EA

This Signal is using Non-ECN High Spread broker
No reviews
2026.07.21 18:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 10:50
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.98% of days out of 253 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lycan EA Non ECN
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
24
USD
40
99%
249
70%
2%
1.30
0.11
USD
27%
1:100
Copy

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