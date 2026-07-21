- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
176 (70.68%)
Loss Trades:
73 (29.32%)
Best trade:
6.09 USD
Worst trade:
-4.48 USD
Gross Profit:
116.62 USD (32 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.23 USD (25 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.99 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
87.89%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
124 (49.80%)
Short Trades:
125 (50.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.66 USD
Average Loss:
-1.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.47%
Annual Forecast:
-54.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.27 USD (19.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.85% (15.27 USD)
By Equity:
4.04% (1.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|205
|AUDCADm#
|16
|AUDNZDm#
|16
|NZDCADm#
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|24
|AUDCADm#
|1
|AUDNZDm#
|1
|NZDCADm#
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|7.2K
|AUDCADm#
|61
|AUDNZDm#
|-1.6K
|NZDCADm#
|1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.09 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Lycan EA
This Signal is using Non-ECN High Spread broker
This Signal is using Non-ECN High Spread broker
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
24
USD
USD
40
99%
249
70%
2%
1.30
0.11
USD
USD
27%
1:100