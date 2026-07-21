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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bolid Alfa
Anatoliy Ivanov

Bolid Alfa

Anatoliy Ivanov
Anatoliy Ivanov

Anatoliy Ivanov

5 topics 81 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
111 (77.08%)
Loss Trades:
33 (22.92%)
Best trade:
257.84 RUB
Worst trade:
-341.71 RUB
Gross Profit:
5 603.37 RUB (7 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 959.11 RUB (5 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (709.42 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 094.72 RUB (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
92.66%
Max deposit load:
115.10%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
35 (24.31%)
Short Trades:
109 (75.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
11.42 RUB
Average Profit:
50.48 RUB
Average Loss:
-119.97 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-586.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-586.88 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
17.81%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
1 157.80 RUB (8.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.91% (1 157.80 RUB)
By Equity:
24.87% (4 761.54 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 71
EURUSDrfd 29
USDCHFrfd 18
USDJPYrfd 10
NZDUSDrfd 7
EURGBPrfd 3
USDCADrfd 3
EURCHFrfd 2
AUDUSDrfd 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 22
EURUSDrfd 4
USDCHFrfd 17
USDJPYrfd -6
NZDUSDrfd -4
EURGBPrfd -6
USDCADrfd -4
EURCHFrfd 2
AUDUSDrfd 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 1.7K
EURUSDrfd 354
USDCHFrfd 1.1K
USDJPYrfd -686
NZDUSDrfd -276
EURGBPrfd -324
USDCADrfd -388
EURCHFrfd 99
AUDUSDrfd 151
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +257.84 RUB
Worst trade: -342 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.42 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -586.88 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

мультиторговля с использованием индикатора Ibands
No reviews
2026.07.28 22:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 16:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 08:18
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 08:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 08:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bolid Alfa
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
19K
RUB
3
14%
144
77%
93%
1.41
11.42
RUB
25%
1:40
Copy

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