- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
111 (77.08%)
Loss Trades:
33 (22.92%)
Best trade:
257.84 RUB
Worst trade:
-341.71 RUB
Gross Profit:
5 603.37 RUB (7 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 959.11 RUB (5 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (709.42 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 094.72 RUB (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
92.66%
Max deposit load:
115.10%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
35 (24.31%)
Short Trades:
109 (75.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
11.42 RUB
Average Profit:
50.48 RUB
Average Loss:
-119.97 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-586.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-586.88 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
17.81%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
1 157.80 RUB (8.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.91% (1 157.80 RUB)
By Equity:
24.87% (4 761.54 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|71
|EURUSDrfd
|29
|USDCHFrfd
|18
|USDJPYrfd
|10
|NZDUSDrfd
|7
|EURGBPrfd
|3
|USDCADrfd
|3
|EURCHFrfd
|2
|AUDUSDrfd
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|22
|EURUSDrfd
|4
|USDCHFrfd
|17
|USDJPYrfd
|-6
|NZDUSDrfd
|-4
|EURGBPrfd
|-6
|USDCADrfd
|-4
|EURCHFrfd
|2
|AUDUSDrfd
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|1.7K
|EURUSDrfd
|354
|USDCHFrfd
|1.1K
|USDJPYrfd
|-686
|NZDUSDrfd
|-276
|EURGBPrfd
|-324
|USDCADrfd
|-388
|EURCHFrfd
|99
|AUDUSDrfd
|151
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +257.84 RUB
Worst trade: -342 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.42 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -586.88 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
мультиторговля с использованием индикатора Ibands
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
19K
RUB
RUB
3
14%
144
77%
93%
1.41
11.42
RUB
RUB
25%
1:40