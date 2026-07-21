- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
68 (70.83%)
Loss Trades:
28 (29.17%)
Best trade:
11.83 USD
Worst trade:
-21.76 USD
Gross Profit:
155.49 USD (129 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-204.64 USD (148 794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.24 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
8.84%
Max deposit load:
25.07%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
60 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
36 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.51 USD
Average Profit:
2.29 USD
Average Loss:
-7.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-30.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.60 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
64.47 USD
Maximal:
67.20 USD (13.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.37% (67.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.73% (18.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|34
|JP225
|26
|XAUUSD
|20
|ETHUSD
|16
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|-2
|JP225
|1
|XAUUSD
|26
|ETHUSD
|-74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|-396
|JP225
|-14K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|ETHUSD
|-7.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.83 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
451
USD
USD
3
100%
96
70%
9%
0.75
-0.51
USD
USD
13%
1:500