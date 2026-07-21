- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
797
Profit Trades:
447 (56.08%)
Loss Trades:
350 (43.91%)
Best trade:
182.04 USD
Worst trade:
-129.22 USD
Gross Profit:
9 801.71 USD (211 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 652.47 USD (230 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (339.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
32.11%
Max deposit load:
2.77%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.51
Long Trades:
501 (62.86%)
Short Trades:
296 (37.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
3.95 USD
Average Profit:
21.93 USD
Average Loss:
-19.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-69.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.05 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.77 USD
Maximal:
370.05 USD (3.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.54% (370.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (102.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|796
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|EURUSD
|201
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +182.04 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +339.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
7
0%
797
56%
32%
1.47
3.95
USD
USD
4%
1:500