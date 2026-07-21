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Senlin Kong

StarBridgeCapitalGroup8116722

Senlin Kong
Senlin Kong

Senlin Kong

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 34%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
797
Profit Trades:
447 (56.08%)
Loss Trades:
350 (43.91%)
Best trade:
182.04 USD
Worst trade:
-129.22 USD
Gross Profit:
9 801.71 USD (211 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 652.47 USD (230 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (339.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
32.11%
Max deposit load:
2.77%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.51
Long Trades:
501 (62.86%)
Short Trades:
296 (37.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
3.95 USD
Average Profit:
21.93 USD
Average Loss:
-19.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-69.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.05 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
20.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.77 USD
Maximal:
370.05 USD (3.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.54% (370.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (102.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 796
EURUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
EURUSD 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
EURUSD 201
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +182.04 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +339.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
10.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
12.19 × 59
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
13.00 × 1
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
15.74 × 19
Exness-MT5Real40
18.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
19.28 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.26 22:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2026.07.21 05:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 05:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
StarBridgeCapitalGroup8116722
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
7
0%
797
56%
32%
1.47
3.95
USD
4%
1:500
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