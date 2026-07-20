- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
85 (54.14%)
Loss Trades:
72 (45.86%)
Best trade:
11.64 USD
Worst trade:
-17.90 USD
Gross Profit:
276.44 USD (109 948 pips)
Gross Loss:
-456.35 USD (166 798 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (58.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.99 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
83.81%
Max deposit load:
14.80%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
75 (47.77%)
Short Trades:
82 (52.23%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-1.15 USD
Average Profit:
3.25 USD
Average Loss:
-6.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-47.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.20 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
233.65 USD
Maximal:
242.31 USD (7.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.79% (242.31 USD)
By Equity:
2.89% (119.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-180
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-57K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.64 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
For more info about the EA:
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1111 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
USD
USD
3
100%
157
54%
84%
0.60
-1.15
USD
USD
6%
1:500