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Lingfeng Wang

LFArb3

Lingfeng Wang
Lingfeng Wang

Lingfeng Wang

0 reviews
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -42%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 364
Profit Trades:
3 706 (58.23%)
Loss Trades:
2 658 (41.77%)
Best trade:
160.93 USD
Worst trade:
-156.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20 637.47 USD (83 788 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 894.84 USD (33 324 511 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (126.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
667.53 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
74.21%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
3 071 (48.26%)
Short Trades:
3 293 (51.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
5.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
256 (-292.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.72 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
15.48%
Annual Forecast:
187.76%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 034.27 USD
Maximal:
1 500.44 USD (155.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.71% (462.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.23% (190.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4591
BTCUSD 1211
UKOIL 368
USOIL 175
XAGUSD 5
XCUUSD 2
CADCHF 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
BTCUSD 196
UKOIL -77
USOIL -176
XAGUSD -175
XCUUSD 0
CADCHF 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1M
BTCUSD -1.4M
UKOIL -7.7K
USOIL -18K
XAGUSD -3.5K
XCUUSD 307
CADCHF 32
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.93 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -292.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 2
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 13
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 38
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.01 × 97
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.07 × 361
Exness-MT5Real8
0.34 × 258
Exness-MT5Real29
0.40 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.60 × 10
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
A trading strategy primarily focused on low-risk arbitrage.
No reviews
2026.08.07 19:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 12:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.01 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 15:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 15:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LFArb3
300 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
60
38%
6 364
58%
74%
1.09
0.27
USD
97%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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