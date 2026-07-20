- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 364
Profit Trades:
3 706 (58.23%)
Loss Trades:
2 658 (41.77%)
Best trade:
160.93 USD
Worst trade:
-156.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20 637.47 USD (83 788 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 894.84 USD (33 324 511 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (126.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
667.53 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
74.21%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
3 071 (48.26%)
Short Trades:
3 293 (51.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
5.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
256 (-292.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.72 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
15.48%
Annual Forecast:
187.76%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 034.27 USD
Maximal:
1 500.44 USD (155.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.71% (462.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.23% (190.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4591
|BTCUSD
|1211
|UKOIL
|368
|USOIL
|175
|XAGUSD
|5
|XCUUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|196
|UKOIL
|-77
|USOIL
|-176
|XAGUSD
|-175
|XCUUSD
|0
|CADCHF
|4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1M
|BTCUSD
|-1.4M
|UKOIL
|-7.7K
|USOIL
|-18K
|XAGUSD
|-3.5K
|XCUUSD
|307
|CADCHF
|32
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.93 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -292.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 2
|
ClonTrader-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.01 × 97
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.07 × 361
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.34 × 258
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.40 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.60 × 10
A trading strategy primarily focused on low-risk arbitrage.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
60
38%
6 364
58%
74%
1.09
0.27
USD
USD
97%
1:500