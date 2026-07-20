- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
338 (89.89%)
Loss Trades:
38 (10.11%)
Best trade:
624.48 USD
Worst trade:
-223.21 USD
Gross Profit:
1 436.11 USD (57 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 001.80 USD (77 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (90.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
624.48 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
3.47%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
149
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
151 (40.16%)
Short Trades:
225 (59.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-26.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-542.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
52.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
542.84 USD (4.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.97% (542.84 USD)
By Equity:
15.96% (1 610.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|200
|AUDJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|25
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURAUD
|22
|GBPCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDCAD
|10
|EURCHF
|10
|AUDNZD
|10
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|273
|AUDJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPJPY
|22
|EURAUD
|19
|GBPCAD
|13
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURCHF
|12
|AUDNZD
|8
|USDCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|AUDJPY
|873
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.4K
|EURAUD
|457
|GBPCAD
|192
|USDCHF
|898
|AUDCAD
|701
|EURCHF
|956
|AUDNZD
|-231
|USDCAD
|217
|GBPCHF
|302
|AUDCHF
|374
|EURUSD
|281
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +624.48 USD
Worst trade: -223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.68 × 164
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.56 × 25
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|3.41 × 2126
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|4.14 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|4.83 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.79 × 669
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|6.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|11.60 × 83
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
388 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
3
100%
376
89%
99%
1.43
1.16
USD
USD
16%
1:500