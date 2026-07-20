The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-9 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.68 × 164 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.56 × 25 VantageInternational-Live 11 3.41 × 2126 VantageInternational-Demo 4.14 × 14 FPMarkets-Live4 4.83 × 12 VantageInternational-Live 3 5.79 × 669 RadexMarkets-Real 6 6.20 × 5 RoboForex-ProCent-2 11.60 × 83 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor