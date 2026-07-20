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Ka Wai Chiong

KNP AI SWAP

Ka Wai Chiong
Ka Wai Chiong

Ka Wai Chiong

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 388 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
338 (89.89%)
Loss Trades:
38 (10.11%)
Best trade:
624.48 USD
Worst trade:
-223.21 USD
Gross Profit:
1 436.11 USD (57 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 001.80 USD (77 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (90.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
624.48 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
3.47%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
149
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
151 (40.16%)
Short Trades:
225 (59.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
4.25 USD
Average Loss:
-26.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-542.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
52.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
542.84 USD (4.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.97% (542.84 USD)
By Equity:
15.96% (1 610.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 200
AUDJPY 28
USDJPY 25
GBPJPY 24
EURAUD 22
GBPCAD 15
USDCHF 14
AUDCAD 10
EURCHF 10
AUDNZD 10
USDCAD 7
GBPCHF 4
AUDCHF 4
EURUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 273
AUDJPY 21
USDJPY 21
GBPJPY 22
EURAUD 19
GBPCAD 13
USDCHF 19
AUDCAD 8
EURCHF 12
AUDNZD 8
USDCAD 5
GBPCHF 5
AUDCHF 5
EURUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
AUDJPY 873
USDJPY -2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
EURAUD 457
GBPCAD 192
USDCHF 898
AUDCAD 701
EURCHF 956
AUDNZD -231
USDCAD 217
GBPCHF 302
AUDCHF 374
EURUSD 281
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +624.48 USD
Worst trade: -223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.68 × 164
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.56 × 25
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.41 × 2126
VantageInternational-Demo
4.14 × 14
FPMarkets-Live4
4.83 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
RadexMarkets-Real 6
6.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-2
11.60 × 83
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 18:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 17:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 15:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 15:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 15:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 12:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 12:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 12:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 12:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KNP AI SWAP
388 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
3
100%
376
89%
99%
1.43
1.16
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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