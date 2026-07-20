SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold trading strategies
Zhipeng Ou

Gold trading strategies

Zhipeng Ou
Zhipeng Ou

Zhipeng Ou

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
17 (56.66%)
Loss Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Best trade:
245.35 USD
Worst trade:
-70.59 USD
Gross Profit:
605.92 USD (34 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-261.78 USD (18 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (552.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.99 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
12.48%
Max deposit load:
12.85%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
23 (76.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (23.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
11.47 USD
Average Profit:
35.64 USD
Average Loss:
-20.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-179.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-179.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.98 USD
Maximal:
208.98 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (208.72 USD)
By Equity:
3.81% (111.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 344
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +245.35 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The automated gold trading strategies employ multi-layer confirmation algorithms to pinpoint optimal entry prices, while running multiple internal strategies to diversify trading risk. Every position is protected by fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels, supplemented by trailing stop-loss and trailing take-profit mechanisms designed to reduce downside exposure and unlock each trade's full profit potential. The system is built on the widely adopted and time-proven strategy of trading breakouts from key support and resistance levels.


No reviews
2026.07.28 12:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.21 14:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 08:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 08:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 08:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 08:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold trading strategies
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
3
100%
30
56%
12%
2.31
11.47
USD
7%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.