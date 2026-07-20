- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
17 (56.66%)
Loss Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Best trade:
245.35 USD
Worst trade:
-70.59 USD
Gross Profit:
605.92 USD (34 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-261.78 USD (18 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (552.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.99 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
12.48%
Max deposit load:
12.85%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
23 (76.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (23.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
11.47 USD
Average Profit:
35.64 USD
Average Loss:
-20.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-179.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-179.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.98 USD
Maximal:
208.98 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (208.72 USD)
By Equity:
3.81% (111.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|344
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +245.35 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
The automated gold trading strategies employ multi-layer confirmation algorithms to pinpoint optimal entry prices, while running multiple internal strategies to diversify trading risk. Every position is protected by fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels, supplemented by trailing stop-loss and trailing take-profit mechanisms designed to reduce downside exposure and unlock each trade's full profit potential. The system is built on the widely adopted and time-proven strategy of trading breakouts from key support and resistance levels.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
3
100%
30
56%
12%
2.31
11.47
USD
USD
7%
1:100