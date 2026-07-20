- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
77.94 AUD
Worst trade:
-27.07 AUD
Gross Profit:
148.62 AUD (10 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.71 AUD (2 850 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (65.75 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.98 AUD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
4.43%
Max deposit load:
84.93%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
8.99 AUD
Average Profit:
16.51 AUD
Average Loss:
-13.57 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-34.19 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.19 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
38.82 AUD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (38.82 AUD)
By Equity:
3.80% (25.56 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|82
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|7.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.94 AUD
Worst trade: -27 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.75 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.19 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Breaksmith Version 2.2
Balanced Profile
News Filter On 45/30
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
59 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
722
AUD
AUD
3
100%
12
75%
4%
3.65
8.99
AUD
AUD
6%
1:30