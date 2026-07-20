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Lo Thi Mai Loan

AI Scalping MT5

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Algorithmic Trading • Quantitative Research • Portfolio Diversification
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
VantageMarkets-Live 19
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Best trade:
4.56 USD
Worst trade:
-9.87 USD
Gross Profit:
14.96 USD (16 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.63 USD (89 032 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (3.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
7.23%
Max deposit load:
15.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-1.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
-9.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.92 USD
Maximal:
19.23 USD (9.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.60% (19.23 USD)
By Equity:
4.39% (8.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
EURUSD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -15
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -73K
EURUSD -1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.56 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 40
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.24 × 123
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 66
FBS-Real
4.64 × 115
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is AI Scalping MT5
No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.31 16:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 16:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 16:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 16:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 04:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 04:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 04:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 04:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 04:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Scalping MT5
49 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
187
USD
3
100%
10
70%
7%
0.54
-1.27
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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