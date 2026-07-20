- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
30 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
35 (53.85%)
Best trade:
21.85 USD
Worst trade:
-14.80 USD
Gross Profit:
122.40 USD (10 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-166.19 USD (15 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (27.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.20 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
18.44%
Max deposit load:
54.37%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
25 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
40 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-0.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.08 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-42.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.58 USD
Maximal:
50.16 USD (235.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.66% (50.16 USD)
By Equity:
29.69% (35.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|AUDUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-69
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|16
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|AUDUSD
|631
|USDJPY
|642
|CHFJPY
|188
|GBPJPY
|286
|NZDUSD
|19
|GBPUSD
|-28
|EURUSD
|-70
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.85 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
Trading Signal is an automated trading signal designed to capture medium-term market trends with disciplined risk management.
Features
- Markets: GBPJPY, USDJPY,AUDUSD,XAUUSD
- Timeframes: H4,D1
- Uses Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- No Martingale
- No Grid
Risk Management
- Target Risk per trade: MAX 15 %
- Target maximum drawdown: below 20%
- Focus on long-term consistency rather than aggressive growth
Recommended Account
- Minimum deposit: $300
- Recommended leverage: 1:200 or higher
- VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution
Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the risks involved.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
USD
1
USD
USD
11
0%
65
46%
18%
0.73
-0.67
USD
USD
72%
1:200