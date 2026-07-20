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Trisno Tohar

Trading Signal

Trisno Tohar
Trisno Tohar

Trisno Tohar

0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -68%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
30 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
35 (53.85%)
Best trade:
21.85 USD
Worst trade:
-14.80 USD
Gross Profit:
122.40 USD (10 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-166.19 USD (15 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (27.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.20 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
18.44%
Max deposit load:
54.37%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
25 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
40 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-0.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.08 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-42.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.58 USD
Maximal:
50.16 USD (235.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.66% (50.16 USD)
By Equity:
29.69% (35.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 4
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -69
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD 0
GBPUSD -2
EURUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.3K
AUDUSD 631
USDJPY 642
CHFJPY 188
GBPJPY 286
NZDUSD 19
GBPUSD -28
EURUSD -70
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.85 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
323 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trading Signal is an automated trading signal designed to capture medium-term market trends with disciplined risk management.

Features

  • Markets:  GBPJPY, USDJPY,AUDUSD,XAUUSD
  • Timeframes:  H4,D1
  • Uses Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid

Risk Management

  • Target Risk per trade:  MAX 15 %
  • Target maximum drawdown: below 20%
  • Focus on long-term consistency rather than aggressive growth

Recommended Account

  • Minimum deposit: $300
  • Recommended leverage: 1:200 or higher
  • VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution

Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the risks involved.











































































































No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 10:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 03:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 03:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 02:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 02:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.23 12:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 6.67% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 12:21
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 12:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 12:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 12:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.20 11:07
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 11:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading Signal
30 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
1
USD
11
0%
65
46%
18%
0.73
-0.67
USD
72%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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